Galway West seen by Taoiseach as key voting indicator area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West constituency is seen as a key indicator of the voting trend in Ireland.

That’s according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who says he will be watching voting in the area with keen interest following the abortion referendum.

People will take to the polls on Friday to decide whether or not to repeal the 8th amendment.

