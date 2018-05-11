Galway unemployment continues to fall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s unemployment figure is continuing its downward trend.

The latest CSO figures reveal that at the end of April, there were just over 11,500 people out of work in the city and county.

That’s a drop of over 14% in the past year.

The biggest decrease in unemployment last month was in the city, where 298 came off the Live Register.

There are now just over 5,700 people out of work in the city.

88 people came off the unemployment list in Ballinasloe in April, leaving its jobless figure at 1,300.

A similar decrease was seen in Tuam, which now has 1,700 people unemployed.

Clifden saw a drop of 62 in its Live Register figure last month, leaving just over 730 people out of work in the town and its surrounds.

49 people came off the register in Gort during April – there are now 870 people on its unemployment list.

Loughrea saw a drop of 32 last month, leaving its jobless figure at just over 1,200.

Overall, Galway’s unemployment figure dropped by 5 percent last month.