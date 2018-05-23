Galway to host national social media conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is to host a national social media conference tomorrow.

The Eighth National Social Marketing Conference, ‘Co-Creating Change’, will bring together leaders and experts from Canada, Australia, Europe and Ireland.

The conference will explore how empowered citizens and communities can co-create and foster sustainable behavior change.

It’ll also feature cutting-edge talks from around the world on insights into improving behavioural change effectiveness, and how social marketing uses tools in co-creating sustainable behaviour change.

The event takes place at NUI Galway’s Aula Maxima tomorrow.