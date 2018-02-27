Galway to become centre for excellence in AI research

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway could become a centre for excellence in the research of artificial intelligence now that a city-based software company Altocloud has been acquired by an international firm.

Geneysis specialises in multi-channel customer experience and has over 10 thousand customers worldwide including M&S, Vodafone and Sky.

The San Francisco-based company will retain Altocloud’s Eyre Square office and staff, in an effort to progress Galway as a centre of excellence for the research of artificial intelligence.

Altocloud CEO Barry O’Sullivan says that the acquisition of the Galway company will allow them to expand and create new jobs in the future: