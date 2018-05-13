Galway ticket scoops €8.5m Lotto jackpot

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The winning ticket for the years biggest lotto jackpot so far – €8.5 million – was sold in Co. Galway.
The winning numbers revealed in last night’s draw were 5, 6, 14, 19, 22 and 30 with a bonus number of 24.
It’s not yet known where the lucky ticket was sold.
The National Lottery is urging the ticket holder to make contact as soon as possible.
