Galway ticket scoops €8.5m Lotto jackpot

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The winning ticket for the years biggest lotto jackpot so far – €8.5 million – was sold in Co. Galway.

The winning numbers revealed in last night’s draw were 5, 6, 14, 19, 22 and 30 with a bonus number of 24.

It’s not yet known where the lucky ticket was sold.

The National Lottery is urging the ticket holder to make contact as soon as possible.