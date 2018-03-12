Galway TD wants immediate reform of Tenant Purchase Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway T.D. is urging immediate reform of the Tenant Purchase Scheme.

Fianna Fáil Deputy, Éamon Ó Cuív is criticising the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy for continuing to delay reform of the scheme, which was introduced in January 2016.

A commitment was made to review the scheme after one year, however that report has still not being published.

The Tenant Purchase Scheme allows local authority tenants to buy their homes.

Deputy Ó Cuív says only a handful of houses have been sold to tenants since the scheme was introduced because it’s too restrictive.