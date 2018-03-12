Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway T.D is asking the Children’s Minister to answer concerns over communications between Tusla and the Gardai.
Fianna Fáil Deputy Anne Rabbitte says recent reports have exposed problems with the way the child and family agency handles referrals.
Deputy Rabbitte says Katherine Zappone needs to set out a clear plan of action before vulnerable children ‘fall between the cracks’.
Galway TD wants government action over Tusla
