Galway TD to lobby Garda bosses over Rosmuc staffing issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is to meet with Garda management over what’s being described as a refusal of funding to enable a resident Garda at Rosmuc Garda Station.

Galway’s Chief Superintendent, Tom Curley had applied for funding to renovate the residence at the connemara station to make it liveable, but was refused the money.

Rosmuc was one of eight Garda stations nationwide last year to lose a permanent garda.

Fianna Fail TD for Galway West, Eamon Ó Cuív says he is actively engaging with Garda management in the hope that funding can be approved.