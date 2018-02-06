Galway TD slams difficulties facing rural community schemes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says community employment schemes across the county are facing a range of difficulties and ‘unnecessary red tape.’

Independent TD for Galway East, Sean Canney has raised the issue at a meeting of the Joint Committee on Rural and Community Affairs.

He says that certain rural CE participants over the age of 55 should be allowed continue to pension age instead of being removed from schemes and losing their chance at gainful employment.

Deputy Canney also says that many community groups are unable to progress important local works when it comes to insurance, which results in many projects being abandoned: