Galway TD Sean Canney resigns as Assistant Government Chief Whip

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Galway East T.D, Seán Canney has announced that he’s resigning from his position as Assistant Government Chief Whip.
It follows an announcement late last week that he would be leaving the Independent Alliance.
