Galway TD says county has lowest availability of office space nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A chronic lack of office space is strangling investment across Galway and jobs are in serious danger of being lost to other regions.

Deputy Hildegarde Naughton says Galway has the lowest supply of available office space in the entire country – with a vacancy rate of less than 6%.

She believes both local and foreign businesses will soon be forced to look elsewhere to invest – and Galway’s economy could suffer the effects for decades.

Galway West Fine Gael Deputy Naughton says more physical space for businesses to start-up and expand is urgently needed.