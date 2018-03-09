Galway TD introduces bill to tackle use of children in criminal activity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has introduced a bill in the Dáil aimed at tackling those who use children to engage in criminal activity.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte explained to the chamber that while there is currently legislation in place, it is ineffective and has too narrow a focus.

Her proposed legislation would punish those who recruit a child to carry out a criminal offence with a prison term of up to 10 years.

Fianna Fail Deputy Rabbitte expressed hope that her proposed legislation would be known as ‘Fagin’s Law’.

Speaking in the chamber, Deputy Rabbitte said tough action is needed to target those who encourage children to commit crimes.