Galway TD demands answers on rural underspend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is demanding an explanation for an underspend of almost €20 million by the Department of Rural and Community Development last year.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv asked Minister Michael Ring to account for 19 million euro handed back to central Government by his department.

He expressed disbelief at the bad mismanagement of public money and claimed Minister Ring had frequently been warned of an a impending significant underspend.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says rural Ireland is being cheated out of funding.

Speaking in response, Minister Ring suggested one reason is local authorities failing to meet end of year project deadlines to claim reimbursement from central Government.

He also offered that Deputy O’ Cuiv is no stranger to underspending during his previous terms as Minister.