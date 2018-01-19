Galway TD concerned over staff shortfall in community health service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is raising concerns over a significant shortfall of staff in Community Health teams across the west.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte says just four out of 25 teams across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon are fully staffed.

She says serious gaps in services are emerging as a result – and she’s comparing the situation to attempting to field a hurling team missing a half back line.

The Fianna Fail Deputy adds the HSE is pointing out that funding is not a concern – but it cannot recruit the necessary staff.

However, Deputy Rabbitte says the private sector has no problems with recruitment – which means something has to change.