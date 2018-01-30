Galway TD claims Government not doing enough to protect children online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is accusing the government of being negligent by not doing more to protect children online.

Galway East Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte says her party wants a working group on Internet safety established, along with a digital safety commissioner.

It’s after a father of one of the victims of convicted paedophile Matthew Horan said that he didn’t receive a response from Instagram when he filed a complaint.

Deputy Rabbitte says a lack of government direction means social media companies aren’t doing enough to protect users.