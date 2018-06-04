Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for tighter regulation to ensure referendum and election posters comply to minimum standards.
It follows controversy over graphic imagery used on some posters during the recent poll on Repealing the 8th Amendment.
Their use outside hospitals and schools faced particularly strong criticism.
For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…
Galway TD calls for tighter regulations on campaign posters
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for tighter regulation to ensure referendum and election posters comply to minimum standards.