Galway TD calls for plans to deal with future fodder crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for emergency plans to be put in place to tackle any future fodder crisis.

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney says the Department of Agriculture need to learn from the current crisis.

The independent deputy believes we should not wait until next November to start planning and that stakeholders should be brought together in the next few weeks to begin the process.

