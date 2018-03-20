Galway syndicate collects EuroMillions win

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A syndicate from Galway have collected their half-a-million euro win from National Lottery Headquarters today.

The group, who want to remain private, won the prize after matching all numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday February 23rd.

The syndicate bought the lucky ticket in Clarke’s SuperValu in Barna.

Collecting their win today, they said they waited three weeks to let the good news sink in and kept the winning ticket safe inside an encyclopaedia.