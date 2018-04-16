Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway study is highlighting the need for independent living for people with disabilities.
A report published by the Centre for Disability Law and Policy and NUI Galway is calling for a policy change to give more autonomy to those with disabilities.
The team at NUI Galway says people should be enabled to have an active role in society – but a change in national policy is needed.
Galway study highlights need for independent living facilities
