Galway SMEs suffering highest skill gap nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway SMEs are suffering some of the largest employee skill gaps nationwide according to the findings of a new report.

Almost 50 per cent of manufacturing SMEs in Connacht and Ulster have reported difficulty in hiring skilled workers.

The western regions are more likely to have problems hiring and retaining a skilled workforce in areas such as marketing, planning, maintenance and warehouse management.

The report shows that over 40 per cent of surveyed businesses do not see the value in investing in internal training.