Ó Clochartaigh to resign following appointment to TG4

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh has been appointed communications manager with TG4, which means he’s set to resign his position in the Seanad.

Senator Ó Clochartaigh, who lives in An Cheathrú Rua, will begin working with the Irish language television channel in March.

He has extensive experience in television, media, the arts and community work at local, regional and national level.

Senator Ó Clochartaigh became a Senator in 2011, and has been involved in various bids for the Dáil over the years.

He resigned from Sinn Fein recently and had been operating as an independent senator.