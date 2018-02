Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh has been appointed communications manager with TG4.

Senator Ó Clochartaigh, who lives in An Cheathrú Rua, will begin working with the Irish language television channel in March.

Senator Ó Clochartaigh became a Senator in 2011 and has extensive experience in television, media, the arts and community interaction.