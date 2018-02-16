Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Roscommon deputy Eugene Murphy says the Ireland 2040 plan is a mere marketing campaign to promote a government which has failed to meet its own targets to date
he’s described today’s announcement as on of the most cynical political launches in decades
Deputy Murphy says a lot of the details are just repackaging dozens of previously announced projects and passing it off as a new national development strategy.
Galway Roscommon TD describes Ireland 2040 plan as ‘a mere marketing campaign’
