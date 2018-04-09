Galway researchers in bid to revolutionise energy industry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 9 million euro energy sustainability project, which involves a team of researchers from NUI Galway, has launched the first of its White Papers on Smart Hydrogen.

Hydrogen can be used as a renewable energy storage medium and an energy carrier.

NUI Galway’s Dr Rory Monaghan says the White Paper aims to inform stakeholders in the energy industry and local communities about the potential of using hydrogen fuels.

For more on this story tune in at 3…