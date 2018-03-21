Galway rents decline in final 3 months of 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in Galway experienced a steep decline in the final three months of 2017.

That’s according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board.

It shows that the average rental price around the country is 1 thousand and 54 euro with the average rent in Galway city of 1 thousand and 22 euro.

Despite the decline in the last three months of 2017, rents in Galway city were still up 8.5 per cent year on year.

Dublin is still the most expensive area at just over 15-hundred a month, but there’s been a slow down in the rate of increase.

Director of the Residential Tenancies Board, Rosalind Carroll says that while Galway has seen a recent decline in rental prices, the market here is still volatile.