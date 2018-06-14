Galway reaps the rewards of global reputation

Galway’s rapidly developing global reputation as a centre of excellence for medical device companies was behind the decision of another American multi-national to open its latest Technology Centre here.

Oliver Healthcare Packaging, a leading provider of sterile barrier flexible packaging for the global healthcare industry, officially opened its new Centre last Thursday, with an open day celebration on location at Westlink Commercial Park, Oranmore.

Attendees had the opportunity to tour the centre, meet with Christopher Hartnett, Regional Manager Ireland and members of the global leadership team – including CEO Mike Benevento, CFO Doug Kramer, VP of Global Marketing Steve Pepe, VP of Global Quality Georgianna Gallegos and Technical Director Kevin Zacharias—who flew in from the US.

According to the CEO, the choice of location is no coincidence.

“Galway has developed a global reputation in the last decade as a real centre of excellence for medical device companies. Travel is convenient and many of our largest customers have facilities right around the corner,” said Mike Benevento.

The Oranmore centre has been set up and will be run by Clare native Christopher Hartnett, who now lives with his wife and family in Kilmaine, Co. Mayo.

He boasts a wealth of healthcare knowledge, with over 20 years of commercial, technical, and manufacturing experience and has also worked with both multinational and privately owned medical device companies.

He has been a part of Oliver since August 2016 as the Regional Manager for Ireland.

See full story in this week’s business section of the Connacht Tribune.