Galway property owners could face CPOs to facilitate new bus network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new bus transport plan for Galway could lead to compulsory purchase orders for private property along existing and new bus routes.

The National Transport Authority announced details of the Bus Connects masterplan for Dublin yesterday, which will give buses continuous priority over car traffic.

Because it involves widening some city streets, it will mean part of up to 1300 homeowners’ gardens will have to be sacrificed.

It’s been revealed that Dublin homeowners losing gardens and parking spaces to the proposed project could get compensation worth 25-thousand euro per square metre.

During a visit to Galway in April, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told Galway Bay fm news that the Bus Connects project will be rolled out in Galway in the coming years.