Galway Pro-Choice to host city exhibition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Pro-Choice is to host a city exhibition aimed at highlighting abortion as an ‘everyday issue’.

‘Everyday stories’ is a project featuring real-life stories of women and families impacted by the 8th amendment.

It aims to highlight the reality of the complexities of the amendment and the ways in which it can affect women and their pregnancies.

The event features a range of personal stories, each of which has been illustrated by an Irish-based artist.

The exhibition will be launched by Galway Pro-Choice at the Galway Arts Centre tomorrow evening at 7.

It can be viewed online at www.every day stories.org.