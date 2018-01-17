Galway Parkinsons’ group resume physio supports following funding boost

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A voluntary group which provides supports to Parkinsons’ patients in Galway is resuming its physiotherapy service after a funding boost.

The HSE has awarded 40 thousand euro to Galway Parkinsons’ Association.

It’s after a cash crisis late last year led to the group having to suspend its weekly physiotherapy for over 100 people across the city and county.

The association says the funding relieves a lot of pressure and will allow it to continue to provide vital support services.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish says it’s a win-win situation for the HSE, as the services help to keep people out of hospital.