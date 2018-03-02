Galway now at Status Orange for snow and ice but travel still dangerous in many parts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s weather alert has been downgraded to the second highest Orange warning.

The Red alert was to stay in place until 6 this evening but in a surprise move given the extent of snow coverage in parts of the county Met Eireann downgraded the snow and ice alert just after 4 this afternoon.

The orange alert, which is the second highest level of warning, will be in place until 9 tomorrow morning

The public is still advised to exercise care, and only to travel if it’s essentialas many it is still snowing in many parts of galway and roads remain treacherous, particularly tertiary roads.

Meanwhile the top level red alert for snow-ice has been updated and extended until tomorrow morning – with more snow forecast tonight in Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

Munster, the rest of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Galway have a status orange warning – all valid until 9 am tomorrow, while a yellow warning is in place for the northwest.

Meanwhile, most public transport is expected to resume tomorrow, but commuters are being warned to expect delays and cancellations.

Storm Emma has brought the country to a standstill today with no planes, trains or buses operating nationwide.

Bus Eireann, Irish Rail and Dublin Bus all expected to resume operations at some level.

Around 260 stranded passengers face a second night sleeping at Dublin airport, however flights are expected to resume in the morning, with delays likely – spokesperson is Siobhan O’Donnell:

[CLIP]

Cork Shannon and Knock are also due to re-open.

Bus Eireann says it may be able to resume “a level” of services tomorrow morning, depending on local road conditions.

Irish Rail now says some services will start running from 7am with Darts starting at 8am.