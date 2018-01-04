Galway native Fahey aiming for the World Cup

SOCCER International Niamh Fahey from Killannin is hopeful Ireland can continue their good run of form in the World Cup Qualifiers. The side are unbeaten so far having recorded consecutive 2-0 victories over Slovakia and Northern Ireland as well as holding group leaders Holland to a goalless draw.

Fahey’s defensive attributes have contributed to three clean sheets for Colin Bell’s side. Goal difference is all that separates Ireland from the Dutch. The World Cup will be held in France in 2019.

On meeting with Fahey in the Lakes Hotel, Oughterard, she apologised for being late, stating that she had been running and simply lost track of time. This exemplifies Fahey’s commitment to the cause of World Cup qualification, a commitment that led to her wearing the captain’s armband in Ireland’s 2015 Istrian cup encounter with Slovakia.

Fahey’s underage career began with Moycullen boys soccer team. When I asked her if she was the best player in the squad, she stated simply that she wasn’t. She did acknowledge that she was part of a strong team in which she felt she held her own with the likes of Vinny Faherty, who would later go on to play for Galway United.

Fahey meanwhile, went on to join the Salthill Devon women’s team where she began to make a name for herself. In due course, she broke into the Irish U-17 and U-19 teams. In 2007, she won the WFAI Senior Cup with Galway after beating Raheny Rovers in the final. That same year, she also made her debut with the Irish Senior side in a 1-1 draw with Portugal in the Algarve Cup.

Having helped the Galway ladies footballers win the All-Ireland title in 2004. Fahey was now required to make a commitment to either Gaelic football or soccer. The 2005 All Star chose the latter as she felt she had more room for improvement therein. There was also the prospect of representing her country, an opportunity she grabbed with both hands.

