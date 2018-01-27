Galway minister calls for development of Kilmacduagh heritage services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has called for the development of heritage services at the site of the Kilmacduagh round tower and ecclesiastical ruins in South Galway.

The site, located five kilometres from Gort, is home to a 30 metre tall round tower and extensive monastery ruins dating back to the 7th century.

It’s been proposed that the ruins should have its own dedicated tour personnel to engage with visitors and cement it as a must visit location in the area.

Minister Cannon says that the sites proximity to Gort town and the ample car parking space make it a prime location to explore Galway’s rich heritage.