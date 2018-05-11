Galway man wins almost 24 thousand euro in Euromillions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man had a lucky win in the Euromillions on the same day his car failed the NCT test.

He won almost 24 thousand euro on a Match 5 plus the bonus ticket in the Euromillions on March 30th.

The lucky Galway man bought his ticket at Ashtree Stores Gala service station in Ballinasloe.

He collected the cheque at Lotto Headquarters today revealing he forgot he had the ticket which was in his coat for the past 6 weeks.