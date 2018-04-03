Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is this week hosting the world’s largest E-Government conference.
A major international conference on the subject of electronic governance is being held in the city from today.
Nearly 200 participants from 49 countries around the world have arrived in Galway for the gathering.
The event is being hosted by the Insight Centre for Data Analytics at NUI Galway from today until Friday.
Galway hosts world’s largest E-Government conference
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is this week hosting the world’s largest E-Government conference.