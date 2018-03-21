Galway homeowners spend average of 14 thousand euro on home improvements

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway homeowners spend about 14 and a half thousand euro on home improvements.

The figure has been revealed by the Construction Industry Federation of Ireland which says that nationally, homeowners spent 1.7 billion euro in total through the Home Renovation Incentive, since it was introduced in 2013.

The HRI provides homeowners with an Income Tax credit at 13.5 per cent of qualifying expenditure on home improvement works.

The largest amount of work was carried out by completing home extensions, followed by general repair and then window replacement.

Dublin homeowners spend the most on home improvements – on average about 18 thousand 700 euro, well above Galway’s average spend of 14 thousand 500.

The total spend on the HRI in Galway since 2013 has been 65 million euro.

Director of the Construction Industry Federation Tom Parlon says the scheme has been a huge success.