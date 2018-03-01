Galway homeless figure reaches all-time high

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s homeless figure has reached an all-time high.

229 people were recorded as being homeless across the city and county during the last week of January – and increase of over 20% on the same period last year.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing reveal that there are currently over 9,000 homeless people in Ireland.

Almost 4,000 are Dublin-based, with the majority of affected people aged between 25 and 44.

City Councillor Mairead Farrell says Minister Murphy needs to accept that what the government is doing is not working.