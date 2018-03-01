Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s homeless figure has reached an all-time high.
229 people were recorded as being homeless across the city and county during the last week of January – and increase of over 20% on the same period last year.
The latest figures from the Department of Housing reveal that there are currently over 9,000 homeless people in Ireland.
Almost 4,000 are Dublin-based, with the majority of affected people aged between 25 and 44.
City Councillor Mairead Farrell says Minister Murphy needs to accept that what the government is doing is not working.
Galway homeless figure reaches all-time high
