Galway has country’s lowest imprisonment rate for burglary

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Less than 4 in 10 burglary cases at Galway District Court last year resulted in a jail sentence.

It’s the lowest imprisonment rate in the country for such an offence, at 39%.

Figures for the first seven months of 2017 reveal that Dublin District Court is the most likely to impose a prison sentence for the crime.

According to today’s Irish Times, the overall average imprisonment rate for burglary offences was 65% in the first half of 2017.