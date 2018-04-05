Galway grandmother scoops €50K TellyBingo prize

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway grandmother has scooped a €50,000 TellyBingo jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Tesco Store on the Harbour Road in Ballinasloe.

The woman wishes to keep her win private – but says she will be sharing the prize with her grandchildren who were with her to collect the prize at Lotto HQ in Dublin.

TellyBingo gives players the chance to play Bingo in their own homes every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.