Galway grandmother scoops €50k Telly Bingo prize

A Galway grandmother has scooped a €50,000 Telly Bingo jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at Tesco on the Harbour Road in Ballinasloe.

The woman wishes to keep her win private – but says she will be sharing the prize with her grandchildren who were with her to collect the prize at Lotto HQ in Dublin.

“I’m a huge fan of Telly Bingo and I very rarely ever miss a show,” she said.

“Ironically, I was out of the house when my numbers came up and I only found out I had won when I asked my husband to check my ticket later that day!

“It’s a marvellous amount of money to win but I don’t think I’d be able to spend it all on myself – we are very lucky to have a group of loving grandchildren so we’ve decided to share the win with all of them,” she said.