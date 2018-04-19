Galway Bay fm newsroom – A two day event will take place next week to mark the legacy of NUI Galway graduate and former city engineer of San Francisco, Michael Maurice O’Shaughnessy.
O’Shaughnessy emigrated to California in 1885, a year after graduating from then Queen’s College Galway.
Galway graduate and former San Francisco city engineer to be celebrated at city event
