Galway Gardai to increase checkpoints over Bank Holiday weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are to increase checkpoints over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Figures show three people have died in Galway road collisions since the beginning of the year.

Motorcyclists are also being urged to reduce their speed with nine such fatalities recorded in Galway since 2010.

Garda Inspector Conor Madden says the bank holiday weekend is typically a time where people socialise.

He urging motorists to ‘Park it, Lock it and Leave it’.