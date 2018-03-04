Galway for Life to host public meeting on protecting the 8th Amendment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Caroline Simons of the Pro Life Campaign will address a public meeting in the city tomorrow night (mon mar 5)
Solicitor Caroline Simons is the campaign’s legal consultant and the meeting in the Menlo Park Hotel at 7.30pm has been organised by the Galway branch
It’s titled ‘Protecting Ireland’s Eighth Amendment. Loving Mothers and Babies.’
