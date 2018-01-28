Galway fiddle maestro rewarded for lifetime contribution

For over 40 years, Frankie Gavin has been at the forefront of Irish traditional music – and next week that career turns full circle with the reunion of the group that first made him famous.

Because as the renowned fiddle player receives this year’s TG4’s 2018 Gradam Ceoil award for his contributions to Irish traditional music, De Dannan – the group he helped establish and lead to international success – will be back on stage together for their first televised reunion in 15 years.

BY MARTHA BRENNAN

And with an eye on the future as well as the past, the live ceremony, which will take place in Belfast on Sunday week, will also premier Gavin’s new band, which the Galway musician is very excited about.

Frankie Gavin was born in 1956 to a musical family in Corrandulla; both of his parents played the fiddle and himself and his siblings all took up instruments from a young age.

Frankie himself, who was largely self-taught, grew up listening to the tunes of musicians such as the Flanagan brothers, Paddy Killoran and James Morrison.

The fiddle player, who is equally talented on the flute and whistle, first appeared on television at the age of just seven and has since gone on to become one of the most influential traditional Irish musicians of the modern era.

“It is absolutely wonderful to win this award. Any time you are recognised it’s a boost,” he said this week. “It gives you new encouragement and it’s great to know that my music is enjoyed.”

After founding De Dannan in 1973, Gavin went on to front 16 albums with the band along with five solo albums of his own.

With a career that includes numerous White House appearances in the US, various state dinner performances here in Ireland and success at both sides of the pond, both Frankie and De Dannan gained fans both inside and out of their music genre – and Gavin fast became known as one of the most distinctive and innovative figures in traditional music.

The Corrandulla native is known for his performance abilities and virtuosity and has worked with names such as Mairtin O’Connor and Jackie Daly in the band, and Stéphane Grappelli and even the Rolling Stones outside of it.

He has explored diverse genres from Klezmer to Music Hall, infusing them with his inherited traditional music style and has even covered songs from the Beatles and Queen.

His musical collaborations and arrangements have stretched and challenged the boundaries of traditional music and his perfectionism and meticulous attention to detail have garnered him his well-deserved place in the Irish music Hall of Fame.

Frankie said that he loves to push the boat further and further but will never undermine the old traditional music that he adores.

“Something always draws me back to that old Irish emigrant music scene of 1920’s New York. Old recordings of traditional music are the only real deal and it’s always been my inspiration. It’s just music that can’t be matched. But I’ve made a good attempt,” he chuckled.

Gavin said that this award is coming at an interesting time in his life, a hectic time where he has been doing reunions and solo work and has even formed a new band which will make their premier at the upcoming award ceremony.

“The music of this band has a whole new feeling. We’re playing traditional, lively, Irish music with a lot of influence from the era of the Flanagans. There will be brass arrangements and the impact of our four fiddles playing in union will really capture the moment,” he said.

“I hope people enjoy hearing it as much as we love playing it”.

Which might explain why he shows no sign of slowing down – instead adding irons to the fire, with solo work, a new album and forming the new band.

His music has become a reference point for many young fiddle players and his unique style has had a profound influence on modern playing. Frankie himself says that he hopes his music can inspire young players to go back to the roots of traditional music.

“There is a new thing out there which I call ‘new Irish music’,” he said.

“A lot of musicians are writing their own material but my best advice would be for them to first learn to play the old tunes properly. If they listen to the old recordings as the real source of the music they will be better guided,” he said.

“Our job as musicians is to deliver the music as best we can, that’s the point of it all. It shouldn’t be about the money and fancy new instruments and forcing new tunes. It’s about having fun playing the real thing, like I still do every day”.

Frankie Gavin will receive his award and perform live at the Gradam Ceoil Awards on Sunday, February 4, at 9.30pm.