Galway East TD at centre of Independent Alliance dispute

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the Independent Alliance may be asked to vote on whether a Galway East TD should return to the post of OPW Minister.

According to the Irish Times, a dispute has arisen between Deputy Sean Canney and Longford Westmeath TD Kevin Boxer Moran over the position.

When the Fine Gael administration came to power in 2016, Sean Canney won a coin toss which made him OPW minister for the first year, after which Deputy Boxer Moran stepped into the junior ministeral role.

