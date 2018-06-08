Galway dog owners warned to be vigilant following case of deadly parasite

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dog owners in Galway are being warned to remain vigilant following a case of a deadly parasite infection.

One year old Border Collie ‘Sammy’ was rushed to Ark Vets in the city after suddenly collapsing at home.

An investigation revealed she suffered internal bleeding as a result of a lungworm infection – which can be fatal.

Lungworm can be picked up from infected slugs and snails and they grow inside the body, living in heart and blood vessels.

