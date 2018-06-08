Galway cut loose in 21-point Connacht semi-final hammering of Sligo

IT was a game that Galway were expected to win comfortably – the Division One table toppers against a side in the bottom half of the third league tier – but the manner of the win did bring a fair measure of satisfaction to supporters, players and management alike.

Since Kevin Walsh took over as Galway football manager in the second half of 2014, one of his main goals has been to try and achieve a consistency of performance, regardless of the result of any particular match and regardless of the opposition placed in front of him.

Now with ten competitive league and championship games under their belts since the end of January, Galway have a record of eight wins, one draw and one defeat as they face into a Connacht football final against Roscommon.

Walsh wants everyone grounded in the run-up to the provincial decider but his little compliment of, ‘the boys were quite good on the day’ did reveal a certain professional satisfaction at the manner of the Galway success.

“It is important that we continue to be consistent. We achieved that in the league and now the aim is to continue that through the championship but today the boys have to be given a bit of credit.

“This was a completely different type of game to the one against Mayo. In Castlebar, they [Mayo] had 14 men back, but today there were a lot more chances for either side. If we can out-shoot someone in a high-scoring match, well that’s okay too,” said Walsh.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.