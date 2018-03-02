Galway counts the cost of ‘a force of nature’

Galway City Tribune – One of the most prestigious ever medical and training seminars to be hosted in the city fell victim to the weather earlier this week – at a cost that will run into a six-figure sum.

The Zimmer Biomed company, that employs 150 people at its Oranmore plant, had 260 top surgeons and medical personnel coming to Galway for the event.

Event organiser, Eamon Howley of the BEM Event Organising company – the organisers of the weekend – said that while the cancellation was particularly disappointing, it had just fallen victim to the forces of nature.

“It’s a huge disappointment for the company and their staff who had put such a huge effort into this weekend with a special marquee organised for the factory, and the Galmont Hotel, who were practically booked out for the event,” said Eamon Howley.

However, he added that the silver lining on this weather cloud, was that Zimmer Biomed – who manufacture knee replacement joints – were already planning to re-host the event and were treating this as ‘a postponement’.

“Listen, it’s just one of those of things – the force of nature – but you would have to feel sorry for the company, their staff, the Galmont Hotel and, of course, the 260 people who were coming to Galway for the weekend, and really looking forward to the event,” said Eamon Howley.

Storm Emma has left her mark on the city with transport services, schools, NUI Galway and GMIT, most shops and businesses, post-offices having closed their doors from early Thursday through to Friday evening.

A spokesman for Galway City Council said that over recent days and nights, personnel from COPE and Simon, were on the streets in an effort to ensure that no one was sleeping rough.

To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.