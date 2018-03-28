Galway companies among Ireland’s best

Some of Galway’s bluechip operators are again listed among the Deloitte Best Managed Companies network as the awards programme celebrates its tenth year.

This year 22 companies join a requalifying network of more than 100, including seven from Galway, built over a decade of the programme.

The awards, in association with Bank of Ireland, culminated with the Best Managed Companies Awards symposium and gala, which was attended by over 1,000 people from the Irish business community.

Galway Clinic marks its tenth year as a Best Managed company in 2018.

The other Galway companies amongst the winners were Joyces Supermarkets; Collins McNicholas Recruitment & HR Services Group; JSL Group Ltd/Stewart; Lifes2good; Acorn Life and SalesSense International Limited.

The 22 new entrants were awarded their Best Managed status following a detailed qualification and judging process.

This took into consideration the complete performance of the business, looking beyond the finances at criteria such as operational excellence, strategy and human resource processes.