Galway City counts the cost after Storm Eleanor

A permanent flood defence structure for the city and Salthill – along with a better early warning system – has been called for in the wake of Tuesday’s Storm Eleanor flood disaster.

The sea surge through Galway Bay shortly after 5pm on Tuesday has been described as the worst ever experienced in the city area in living memory.

Local councillor, Niall McNelis, told the Galway City Tribune, that within a matter of minutes he found himself up to his waist in water at his jeweller’s shop during the height of the floods.

“We knew the storm was coming; we had our normal precautions in place; but we were just overwhelmed with the water surge that came in from the Docks.

“We need a permanent defence structure put in place and maybe we can improve on our alert and warning systems, but in fairness this was an unprecedented event,” said Cllr. McNelis.

With dozens of cars damaged by floodwater including those in the underground car-park near the Jury’s Inn Hotel, the cost of the ‘Eleanor surge’ is expected to run into a seven-figure sum.

This week, Flood Relief Minister, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, who visited the city on Wednesday, pledged that the money was available and would be spent in putting in place a flood defence structure that would prevent a repeat of this occurrence in Galway.

