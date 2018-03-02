Galway City Council seizes seven fake clothes banks

Galway City Tribune – Seven clothes banks, that had been set-up without permission at various locations throughout the city, have been confiscated by Galway City Council.

A spokesperson for the local authority said the unauthorised clothes banks represented “an attempt at defrauding the public”.

Labour City Councillor, Niall McNelis, who had called for action to be taken on unauthorised clothes bring banks, said charities who have authorisation for legitimate bring banks were being robbed of a source of income.

Staff from the Council’s Environment Department last week carried out inspections of sites across the city and found seven unauthorised bring banks.

These were at the Kingfisher Gym, Ballybane Shopping Centre, Westside beside Dunnes Stores, Toft Park in Salthill, Western Distributor Road in Knocknacarra and two locations in Doughiska.

All of the unauthorised bring banks at these locations had been bolted to the footpaths and walls in an effort to prevent anyone from moving them or lifting away.

A contractor was required to cut the bolts, repair the footpaths and walls, according to acting Director of Services for Environment, Gary McMahon.

He said the unauthorised banks are being stored in Galway City Council’s Sandy Road depot until it is confirmed who owns them.

Mr McMahon added: “On completion of investigations, a fine for each individual bring-bank will be issued under the Waste Management Act and all associated costs with the removal, transport and storage of these units including set up and removal, cutting bolts, storage, repairs to footpath and walls and so on will be assigned.”

